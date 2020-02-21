Award presented to Kalaimamani Veeramani Raju

K.M. Annamalai, right, Chancellor of the Gandhigram Rural Institute, presenting ‘Mutthamizh Perarignar’ award to renowned singer Kalaimamani Veeramani Raju at the 45th anniversary of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai on Friday.

Madurai

21 February 2020 21:38 IST

Chancellor of the Gandhigram Rural Institute K.M. Annamalai presented the ‘Mutthamizh Perarignar’ award to renowned singer Kalaimamani Veeramani Raju at the 45th anniversary of Tamil Isai Sangam here on Friday.

Receiving the award, Mr. Raju said that though he had received several awards during his 50-year-long career in music, he was privileged to receive this award.

The Chancellor said that Tamil is the only language which can be used through literature, music and drama.

“When a person chants ‘Oom’, the vibrations start from the stomach and it travels upwards traversing through the lungs. This helps in expansion of muscles above the stomach,” he said. Reciting Thevaram-Thiruvasagam creates reverberations, which ultimately creates satisfaction for the human mind, he added.

President of Tamil Isai Sangam A.C. Muthiah welcomed the gathering.

During the occasion, a souvenir was released by Mr. Annamalai and the first copy was received by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President N. Jegadeesan.

Also, teachers and students of Rani Lady Meyyammai Achi Tamil Isai College were felicitated during the event. An enthralling music concert was presented by Mr. Raju. The 10-day-long music festival would conclude on March 1.