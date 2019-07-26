Award for excelling in Japanese language

MADURAI

The Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Kojiro Uchiyama, conferred the commendation award on Vimala Solomon, Director, Surya Nihongo Gakko, for her contributions in teaching the Japanese language to the students of rural Tamil Nadu, here on Friday.

“Due to the sudden boom of students learning Japanese and taking the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), I am happy to announce that from December 2019, the Japan Foundation will be adding Salem as the second centre to write the exam,” said Mr. Kojiro Uchiyama.

He also added that Ms. Vimala Solomon’s efforts have strengthened the relationship between Japan and India.

Ms. Vimala Solomon, after receiving her award, said that she is hopeful that this event paves way for higher educational opportunities for the Japanese language in the city. “There is huge scope for employment for people who are articulate in Japanese,” said Ms. Vimala Solomon.

Ms. Vimala Solomon also published a book titled ‘Vaanga Pesalam Japan Mozhiyil’ in Tamil in 2016, aimed at teaching Japanese easily.

P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Madurai Central MLA, said that Madurai city continues to welcome people from other countries. “The city has always been open to new ideas and is inclusive in nature,” said Mr. Palanivel Thiagarajan.

Various dignitaries, including S. Raja, popular pattimandram speaker, R. Sudha, registrar of Madurai Kamaraj University and Dr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary, principal of Fatima College, congratulated Ms. Vimala Solomon for excelling in teaching Japanese to the students.

K. Ramamoorthy, secretary of Sri Saradha Vidhyavanam, requested the Consul General to revive the student exchange programme between the two countries.