Award for college department

The Department of Microbiology of Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College (Autonomous), Sivakasi, was awarded the 'best department' at national level by Microbiologists Society, India.

A press release said that the college excelled in parameters like publishing papers in indexed journals, bio-fertilizer production technology and applications, conducting medical camps, and issuing pamphlets to create awareness about their health issues.

In addition, the department received funds from UGC and signed a memorandum of understanding with industries.

Correspondent G. Abiruban and Principal C. Ashok congratulated the department for its achievement.