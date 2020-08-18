Award for alms seeker

Madurai

18 August 2020 22:11 IST

When M. Pulpandian walked into the Collectorate on Monday to give his ninth instalment of ₹10,000 towards COVID-19 relief efforts, Collector T. G. Vinay presented him with an award.

Pulpandian, originally from Thoothukudi, has been seeking alms on the streets of Madurai since the lockdown was imposed by the Central Government in March. He contributed ₹90,000 till date for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Officials from the district administration said that they searched for him in different locations to honour him at the Independence Day event held at the Armed Reserve Ground on Saturday but were unable to locate him.

On Monday, he was taken to the Collector's chamber and was presented with a plaque and a certificate.