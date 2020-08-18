Madurai

Award for alms seeker

When M. Pulpandian walked into the Collectorate on Monday to give his ninth instalment of ₹10,000 towards COVID-19 relief efforts, Collector T. G. Vinay presented him with an award.

Pulpandian, originally from Thoothukudi, has been seeking alms on the streets of Madurai since the lockdown was imposed by the Central Government in March. He contributed ₹90,000 till date for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Officials from the district administration said that they searched for him in different locations to honour him at the Independence Day event held at the Armed Reserve Ground on Saturday but were unable to locate him.

On Monday, he was taken to the Collector's chamber and was presented with a plaque and a certificate.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 10:12:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/award-for-alms-seeker/article32387980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story