Avoid visiting waterbodies: Fire officer

Thoothukudi

06 November 2021 19:51 IST

With the region experiencing widespread rainfall, the fire and rescue service department are geared to face the challenges ahead, said District Fire Officer S. Kumar here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the government had instructed to keep round-the-clock surveillance on all waterbodies, including tanks and channels. With public cooperation, deaths can be avoided to a large extent as many youngsters, not knowing the consequences, visit waterbodies for a dip and to take selfie on their mobile phones.

With waterbodies receiving copious inflow, the situation was being closely watched and surplus water was being let off in the channels to avoid breach and any possible damages. As a result, low-lying areas were inundated and some dwellings were also damaged.

Fire and Rescue Services Director Karan Singa had urged all station fire officers and personnel to be vigil during such widespread rainfall. The department had already trained first responders across the district and also imparted training on handling life jackets to them.

The officials, in coordination with the revenue and disaster management department, had identified vulnerable locations and volunteers have been positioned in the respective segments. In case of any flooding, wherein human population or cattle had to be rescued, in minimal time, the teams would reach the spot, Mr. Kumar said.

Fire and rescue department officials said that in 2020, about 40 people had died in the district during the rainy season. Either they were washed away in the floods or had drowned while taking bath in waterbodies. In this year, till date, more than 50 people had died so far, they added.