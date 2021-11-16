Avoid strike, police tell students

16 November 2021 22:42 IST

Madurai

Madurai city police have appealed to students not to resort to any strike seeking online examination for college and polytechnic semesters.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said Principal Secretary for Higher Education had clarified that examination for polytechnic, arts and science colleges, engineering colleges and universities would be conducted on offline mode only.

Students should accept this clarification and get ready for their examination instead of striking work to avoid legal action.

The appeal comes in the wake of hundreds of students from different colleges protesting for the second day on Tuesday seeking online examination claiming that they had attended most of the classes on online mode.