Avaniyapuram jallikattu: Only bull owners, tamers carrying passes issued by district administration would be allowed, says Madurai City Police

January 14, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Police have given instructions that only tamers and bull owners who have been issued passes with photo-identity cards would be permitted to the jallikattu arena for the event to be held at Avaniyapuram on Monday.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said the tamers should also carry physical fitness certificate issued by medical officer along with the passes.

If the bull owners and the tamers are found to be in an inebriated state, they would not be allowed to enter the arena.

The bull owners should bring their bulls to Muthupatti junction via Vellaikal Road and Tirupparankundram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bull owner and one assistant would be allowed to take the bull to the venue through Mullai Nagar and Avaniyapuram police station to join in the queue after midnight of Sunday to proceed towards the jallikattu venue.

The police have advised the bull-owners not to carry knife or other sharp weapons to cut the nose rope of the bulls as the district administration has appointed a trained person to cut them.

The owners of houses along the jallikattu venue have been asked not to allow outsiders other than the family members into their house or terrace to witness the event. In case of any law and order problem arising out of the presence of outsiders, the house owners who had permitted them would face stringent action, the police warned.

Similarly, action would be taken against the bull owners and tamers who break the rules and regulations formulated by the district administration.

Traffic regulations

Meanwhile, anticipating huge crowd at the jallikattu event, the city police have made traffic regulations.

No vehicle would be allowed to enter Avaniyapuram via Villapuram Arch. The vehicles need to take Avaniyapuram By-pass, Vellaikkal, Muthupatti to reach Tirupparankundram.

Similarly, no vehicles would be allowed from Tirupparankundram to go to Avaniyapuram. The vehicles need to go via Muthupatti, Kalkulam, Vellaikkal to reach Madurai city.

No vehicles would be allowed to enter Avaniyapuram through Marudhupandiayar statue junction. All the vehicles should be parked only at earmarked parking lots.

After the event, the bulls should be taken in vehicles through Avaniyapuram by-pass Road, Sempoorani Road junction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT