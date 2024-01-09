Avaniapuram Jallikattu: Melur RDO directed to conduct peace committee meeting

January 09, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, hearing a batch of petitions on the conduct of the Avaniapuram Jallikattu in Madurai, directed the Revenue Divisional Officer, Melur, to conduct a peace committee meeting on January 10.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the counsel for the petitioners to inform the petitioners to appear before the Revenue Divisional Officer for the meeting to be held at Madurai Collectorate.

The Revenue Divisional Officer was directed to file a report before the court on or before January 11. The court made it clear that the entire peace committee meeting should be videographed. The hearing in the batch of petitions was adjourned till January 11. The petitioners sought a direction to the authorities concerned to include representatives from all communities for organising the jallikattu event in Avaniapuram which is scheduled to be held on January 15.

