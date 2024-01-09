GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avaniapuram Jallikattu: Melur RDO directed to conduct peace committee meeting

January 09, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, hearing a batch of petitions on the conduct of the Avaniapuram Jallikattu in Madurai, directed the Revenue Divisional Officer, Melur, to conduct a peace committee meeting on January 10.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the counsel for the petitioners to inform the petitioners to appear before the Revenue Divisional Officer for the meeting to be held at Madurai Collectorate.

The Revenue Divisional Officer was directed to file a report before the court on or before January 11. The court made it clear that the entire peace committee meeting should be videographed. The hearing in the batch of petitions was adjourned till January 11. The petitioners sought a direction to the authorities concerned to include representatives from all communities for organising the jallikattu event in Avaniapuram which is scheduled to be held on January 15.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.