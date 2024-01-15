Avaniapuram Jallikattu ends largely incident-free in Madurai; best bull-tamer walks with a new car as prize

January 15, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Avaniapuram Jallikattu, the first bull-taming event of the Pongal season in Madurai took place on January 15 and passed off largely incident-free.

About 150 people, including bull tamers and spectators, suffered injuries. Among them, 59 suffered major injuries and nine injured were referred to be admitted as patients in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). A sub-inspector and a head constable were among the people who were injured. About six bulls were hurt and a bull suffered a fracture in one of its legs.

At 7.45 a.m, the event was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy in the presence of Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

Out of 854 bulls which underwent fitness tests, 29 among them were rejected by the veterinary doctors for producing fake documents. About 430 bull tamers participated in the 10 rounds of the event. Participants underwent medical checkups and bulls underwent fitness tests to take part in the event.

The event concluded at around 5 p.m.

Karthik of Avaniapuram was adjudged the best bull tamer at the event. He won the first prize, a car, a cow with a calf, for taming 17 bulls. A bull belonging to C.R. Karthik Kumar of Avaniapuram was adjudged the best bull. He received a car and a cow with a calf.

Ministers P. Moorthy and PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan distributed prizes to the winners at the event.

Police personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure the safety of the people.

A team of Indian Red Cross Society volunteers assisted the participants who were injured, and Animal Husbandry Department officials examined the bulls. Ambulances and fire engines were also deployed at the venue while 16 general physicians and nine specialists of GRH and district headquarters hospital were on duty at the location. For the first time, a mobile X-ray unit was setup at the location for instant examination of the injured.

ATLS (Advanced Trauma Life Support) unit was also placed at the location to prevent any life loss. A senior police officer said that the event largely ended incident free.

On Tuesday, (January 16), Jallikattu is to be held in Palamedu and on January 17, the famous Alanganallur Jaillikattu will be held in the district.

