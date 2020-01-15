Avaniapuram gears up for jallikattu

The stage is set and excitement is aplenty for the first jallikattu of the season which will take place at Avaniapuram on Wednesday.

Residents of the area, who have watched jallikattu for years now, say they are looking forward to hosting people from different parts of the world to see Tamil Nadu’s traditional sport.

N. Rasathi, one of the residents of Avaniapuram who actively took part in the 2017 protests calling to lift the ban on the sport, said that houses tomorrow will be cooking in bulk to ensure that guests do not go hungry. “We will be sharing our roof with spectators and relatives to ensure they can watch the action at a close distance,” she said. Other residents were busy spreading coir in the arena and fixing coconut stumps painted white and red at the vadivasal - the entry point of the bulls.

On Tuesday evening, officials from the District Administration, Public Works Department and the Police reviewed the arrangements for ahead of the event.

Retired Principal District Judge C. Manickam. who has been appointed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court as Chairman of the organising committee for jallikattu at Avaniapuram, Palamedu (January 16) and Alanganallur (January 17) and Collector T. G. Vinay visited all three spots ahead of the event and interacted with officials in-charge of the arrangements.

Sub-Inspector N. Shanmugananthan said that 12 closed circuit television cameras have been placed in the area where the jallikattu will take place. Bulls will be examined and owners must produce tokens and certificates of health. Joint Director Animal Husbandry D. Suresh Christopher said that if contraband substances have been provided to the bull or irritants have been placed in the orifices and mouth cavities, the bull will be rejected.