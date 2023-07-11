Availability of tomato at cheaper price ensured at ‘uzhavar santhais’ in Madurai

July 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Madurai

With the price of tomato becoming dearer, consumers are sparingly using tomato. However, the officials of Department of Horticulture are ensuring supply of tomato at lower price through ‘uzhavar santhais’.

While tomato is sold up to ₹ 150 a kg, the officials are buying them in wholesale market and bringing them to ‘uzhavar santhais’ to sell them for no profit through farmers.

Farmers who are selling other vegetables are forced to buy minimum quantity of tomatoes from the market to satisfy their regular customers.

“We do not want to disappoint our customers who buy vegetables with us regularly,” said L. Bama, a farmer from Then Palanji.

As tomato harvest is over in her farm, she bought it from market and sold it to the customers.

“Customers who usually buy one or two kg of tomatoes are now restricting themselves to buying 250 gm or 500 gm owing to higher price,” she said.

Another farmer S. Sekar said that he too was buying it from market and selling to retain his regular customers.

“I used to sell 50 boxes (each 15 kg) of tomato every day. But, now hardly 5 to 10 boxes are sold. People are not able to afford it,” he said.

A. Palanikumar, who runs a small eatery in Anna Nagar, said that he was now using minimum tomatoes to make sambar and chutney. “I have cut down to 10 tomatoes instead of 20 to make sambar. Similarly, for tomato chutney, i have reduced the quantum of tomato and instead increased onions,” he said.

An official from the Horticulture Department said that around 900 kg to 1,250 kg of tomatoes are sold through the ‘uzhavar santhais,’ Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) outlet at Anna Nagar ‘uzhavar santhai’ and through vending carts in Madurai district in the last three days.

“Since TANHODA outlet and ‘uzhavar santhais’ do not have middlemen, the consumers get produce at a cheaper rate,” the officer said. The tomatoes were sold for ₹ 85 a kg to ₹ 95.

Sale of tomato through ‘uzhavar santhais’ would be encouraged to ensure its availability at a cheaper rate, she added.

