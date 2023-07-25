Availability of grass, water in sanctuary averts spotted deer death

July 25, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Availability of food and water within the Gangaikondan Spotted Deer Sanctuary near here has drastically reduced the killing of these wild animals on roads by speeding vehicles or hunting down by the stray dogs.

A conservative estimation by the forest personnel shows that over 1,000 spotted deer are living in and outside the Gangaikondan Spotted Deer Sanctuary. While most of these animals are still within the sanctuary, around 120 animals have moved to Abhishekapatti and around 30 in Rajavallipuram forest as they came out in search of food and water. Moreover, these animals have also settled down in adjoining forests close to Thazhaiyooththu, Ramaiyanpatti, Rastha, Maanur, Thenkalam and other areas.

Following frequent instances of road kill of spotted deer coming out of the Gangaikondan Spotted Deer Sanctuary in search of fodder and water, the forest department initiated a series of measures to avert the tragic end of these timid wild animals.

As part of this measure, anti-poaching watchers were deployed in the sanctuary to draw water from nearby Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre to fill-up water in 8 sumps inside the sanctuary everyday to quench the thirst of spotted deer inside the 288.40 hectare sanctuary. Moreover, water is being drawn from the wells inside the sanctuary to be filled-up at regular intervals in the sumps meant for the animals.

To tap the groundwater for saving the spotted deer, the forest department has installed a solar-powered motor and constructing a sump to store the water to be pumped by this ₹ 6.40-lakh worth pump.

Since the last northeast monsoon belied and it has resulted in acute fodder shortage inside the sanctuary, the Department of Forest is growing fodder on four plots which is being nourished by sprinklers installed in these plots. Since the fodder is growing well with the water being sprinkled regularly, the availability of grass within the sanctuary is good.

“We ensure the availability of water in all 8 sumps during this summer. The solar-powered pump is working exceptionally well and hence the supply of water is really good. Moreover, the efforts we took to grow fodder inside the sanctuary in the plots are also showing encouraging sign despite the fact that there were no showers. With the water being sprinkled regularly by the motors, the grass has grown well. So, there is no need for the spotted deer coming out of the campus now,” said Ramasamy Murugan, District Forest Officer.

The DFO has intensified the surveillance around the sanctuary to keep the stray dogs and the poachers away from entering the sanctuary. He said the spotted deer injured in road accidents or attacked by stray dogs are being brought to the spotted deer rehabilitation centre inside the sanctuary for appropriate treatment.

“We used to utilise the services of forest veterinarian to treat the injured animal, which would be under the veterinarian’s supervision until it recovers completely,” the DFO said.

Besides monitoring round-the-clock the movement of the spotted deer in and around the reserve forest from two watch towers erected at vantage points inside the sanctuary, steps have been taken for patrolling along the roads around the sanctuary. Moreover, signboards have been installed along the west side compound wall running parallel to the national highway to caution the road-users drive slowly while crossing the sanctuary considering the safety of the animals coming out of the boundary despite the measures taken.

Even though the damaged portions of the compound wall around the sanctuary have been plugged with thorny acacia as a temporary measure, proposals have been submitted to the government seeking funds for repairing the compound wall.

“Once the damaged portions of the compound wall are plugged, the spotted deer within the sanctuary will be cent per cent safe as it will enjoy its food, water and sufficient shade within the safe enclosure,” Dr. Murugan said.

