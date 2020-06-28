MaduraiMadurai 28 June 2020 22:50 IST
‘Petitions can be sent through WhatsApp’
District SP N. Manivannan has appealed to residents of rural areas to make use of WhatsApp services of the rural district police to file petitions with the SP.
People have to travel to the District Police Office to hand over their petitions. “Instead, they can write their petitions and send soft copies of the same through WhatsApp number 77088-06111,” the official said in a release.
