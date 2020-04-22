‘Avail cash relief’

Members of Fishermen Welfare Board who have not received cash relief can contact the office of Assistant Director (Fisheries).
The board is distributing ₹1,000 during the lockdown period. If the money has not been deposited in the savings bank account, the members should approach the office of AD Fisheries at Velsamy Nagar with their membership and Aadhar cards and bank account details, Collector R. Kannan said in a statement.
They can also obtain details by calling 04562-244707 or 93848-24387 or 93848-24447.
