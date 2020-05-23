Autorickshaws begin plying in Madurai, some violate physical distancing norms

After a gap of nearly two months, autorickshaws started plying on the roads of Madurai district on Saturday.

J. Raju, an auto rickshaw driver from Mudakkuchalai, said that he was relieved to resume operations after several weeks. He said that with no source of income for the last two months, it had been very difficult for him to make ends meet for his family. “With the resumption of operations I hope to earn a decent income and start repaying the money I borrowed from money lenders,” he said.

While most autorickshaws followed the norms and travelled with one passenger, a few were seen riding with two or three passengers, with total disregard for physical distancing norms. A few large autorickshaws, used as ‘share autos’, were seen travelling with three passengers.

M. Arogyam, a share autorickshaw driver near Periyar bus stand, said that they were flouting the one-passenger norm as otherwise it was difficult for them to have passengers. “If we have to travel with one customer, then we have to charge higher fares. But most of our passengers are also without any income and would not be able to afford to travel alone,” he said.

Many share autorickshaws drivers have also doubled the fares due to lower passenger footfall. S. Lakshmi, a sanitary worker from Samayanallur, said that she had to spend ₹60 for travelling to her workplace. “Earlier, it would cost only ₹20. With an income of ₹5,000 every month, it will be difficult for me to spend ₹120 for travel everyday. So, I have to keep continuing to walk for eight kilometres to reach my workplace,” she said.

Demonstration staged

Several drivers complained that though their operations were resumed, they had very few passengers due to the one-person norm. Around 250 drivers affiliated to the Madurai City Autorickshaw Drivers Association also staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate, demanding that an additional one person be allowed to ride in autorickshaws.

Against this backdrop, it was not financially viable to buy sanitisers for passengers and disinfect the autorickshaws thrice every day, said S. V. Sekar, another driver. “We tell all our passengers to wear face masks. We also carry soap with us, so that we can wash our hands when we find taps. We also wash our vehicles once in the morning and evening,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joseph Nixon said that cases were booked against autorickshaw drivers who flouted the norms. “Only for medical emergencies do we allow an extra passenger to travel in an autorickshaw,” he said.