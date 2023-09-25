Autorickshaw drivers want district administration to stop issuing new permits in Rameswaram

September 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Auto drivers affiliated to various labour unions and outfits in Ramanathapuram district on Monday demanded that the government stop issuing fresh permits to auto rickshaws in Rameswaram.

Submitting a memorandum to Collector B Vishnu Chandran at the weekly grievance redressal meeting at the Collectorate, the members said that when Rameswaram, a small town, already had around 800 autorickshaws, new vehicles with CNG (compressed natural gas) model, only crowded the holy town.

The auto drivers said they were feeling the heat as there were many auto rickshaws in the holy town. They could not repay their loans and take home a decent sum as wages for livelihood. Only during festivals, they were able to eke out a decent earning.

After listening to their demands, the Collector is understood to have enquired about the possibility of existing autos converting to CNG model, thus eliminating diesel/petrol vehicles, and gave them time to examine the feasibility, they said.

Meanwhile, the Transport officials said that as per the new norms, CNG was recommended by the government as it replaced diesel, petrol and LPG type with an objective to protect the eco-system.

