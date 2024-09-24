ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw drivers stage demo demanding ₹10,000 subsidy as promised by DMK

Published - September 24, 2024 05:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Autorickshaw drivers staging a dharna in front of RTO Office in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Protesting the on-the-spot online fine system and demanding ₹ 10,000 subsidy for buying new autorickshaws as promised by the DMK in its manifesto, the autorickshaw drivers affiliated to CITU staged a demonstration near the Regional Transport Office in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

They said the autorickshaws should be given exemption from the online fine system, which would blow a death knell to their livelihood. The new Motor Vehicle Act should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

Since the DMK, in its poll manifesto, had promised to give ₹ 10,000 as grant for buying new autorickshaw, the ruling party should fulfill this poll promise. The police and the transport authorities should jointly evolve a system for giving permission for traveling to neighbouring districts and the States, the protesters said.

President of the Tirunelveli District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association E. Natarajan presided over the agitation, which was inaugurated by R. Murugan, district secretary. State committee member of CITU R. Mohan, CITU office-bearers M. Peer Mohammed Shah, S. Jothi, N. Rajan and M. Maria John Rose addressed.

