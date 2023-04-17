ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw drivers seek ban on bike taxi service

April 17, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Madurai District Vaigai Online Auto Drivers Welfare Association at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Members of Madurai District Vaigai Online Auto Drivers Welfare Association on Monday petitioned Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, demanding a ban on bike taxis in the city.

They charged that though the district administration, Madurai City Police and Regional Transport Office have warned of stringent action against bike taxi, there are still many bike taxis operating in the city.

Murugan, a member, said that introduction of bike taxi service had affected their means to a decent livelihood. “It is only during rains do we get bookings, Otherwise, we don’t get any customers,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Association secretary T. Suresh said that it was mandatory for autorickshaws to get fitness certificate (FC) every year, unlike the white board bike taxis. Moreover, bike taxis were just not safe for the customers, he said.

The petitioners charged that transport officials seized a few illegally operating bike taxis a few days ago and no more action was forthcoming.

They also alleged that though the operator offered both bike and autorickshaw services, the firm favoured bike services. The identity cards of 15 auto drivers were permanently blocked by the firm who voiced against it, they said.

Led by association president Marudhalingam, they presented a petition to the Collector who said bike taxi services cannot be curbed until the government issues directions to this effect. He assured to take action against bike taxis functioning with white board number plates.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US