Autorickshaw drivers seek ban on bike taxi service

April 17, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Madurai District Vaigai Online Auto Drivers Welfare Association on Monday petitioned Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, demanding a ban on bike taxis in the city.

They charged that though the district administration, Madurai City Police and Regional Transport Office have warned of stringent action against bike taxi, there are still many bike taxis operating in the city.

Murugan, a member, said that introduction of bike taxi service had affected their means to a decent livelihood. “It is only during rains do we get bookings, Otherwise, we don’t get any customers,” he said.

Association secretary T. Suresh said that it was mandatory for autorickshaws to get fitness certificate (FC) every year, unlike the white board bike taxis. Moreover, bike taxis were just not safe for the customers, he said.

The petitioners charged that transport officials seized a few illegally operating bike taxis a few days ago and no more action was forthcoming.

They also alleged that though the operator offered both bike and autorickshaw services, the firm favoured bike services. The identity cards of 15 auto drivers were permanently blocked by the firm who voiced against it, they said.

Led by association president Marudhalingam, they presented a petition to the Collector who said bike taxi services cannot be curbed until the government issues directions to this effect. He assured to take action against bike taxis functioning with white board number plates.