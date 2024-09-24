ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw drivers protest against on-spot online fines

Published - September 24, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Madurai City Auto Workers’ Union, affiliated to the CITU, staging a demonstration on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Madurai City Auto Workers’ Union, affiliated to the CITU, staged a protest near the District Collector’s office here on Tuesday opposing the on-spot online fining system followed by police.

Calling it law-breaking, they said the system could be used by the police personnel to target drivers of vehicles for any personal reasons or due to any previous confrontations.

Union president R. Deivaraj said as the drivers had already faced such incidents, they feared that they would continue to threaten their livelihood.

He also stressed that bike taxis, which were not legally recognised, should be banned. “Due to such Apps, which help hire bikes, thousands of autorickshaw drivers are losing their livelihood,” he added.

