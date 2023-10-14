Autorickshaw drivers in Rameswaram Town to go eco-friendly with CNG-powered vehicles

October 14, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a bid to keep Rameswaram Town free from pollution, autorickshaw drivers and owners affiliated with various trade unions have been told to make the switch to CNG-powered autorickshaws and were given time till December 15. This was disclosed by Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran here on Saturday.

The decision was the outcome of a meeting held with the autorickshaw drivers and union representatives in which it was unanimously agreed upon to keep the temple town free from pollution by the switchover to CNG-powered autorickshaws.

About a month ago, drivers from Rameswaram submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking issuance on the issuance of fresh permits for autorickshaws. Currently, there are about 600 autorickshaws in the town, despite of which the drivers struggle to make ends meets due to lack of users, with many of them saddling with debt. Hence, they appealed to the Collector to give directions to the Transport Department to suspend the issuance of fresh permits for autorickshaws in Rameswaram.

The Transport Department officials said that 565 auto rickshaws now plying in Rameswaram have agreed to switch over to CNG version by December 15. “In that case, new permits will not be issued in the town,” they added.

