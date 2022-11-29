Autorickshaw drivers fined for drunk driving in Madurai city

November 29, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials checking autorickshaws in Madurai.

In a joint operation by the Transport Department and the Madurai City Traffic Police, simultaneous checks were conducted at Goripalayam, Flower Market near Mattuthavani and at Periyar bus stand since Monday.

The operation was carried out after there were complaints from commuters about rash driving and overloading by some drivers received by Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar.

A team comprising Joint Commissioner (Transport) Pon Senthilnathan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Thirumalai Kumar, RTO Chitra and other Inspectors checked autorickshaws.

Alarmingly, many of autorickshaw drivers, who were tested with the help of the breathalysers, confessed to have consumed alcohol. Apart from impounding 28 vehicles, the drivers were detained and fined.

For other violations such as overloading, rash driving, non-renewal of Fitness Certificate among others under the Motor Vehicles Act, fines were imposed on 53 autorickshaw drivers, a spokesman said, stating that the two-day checks also offered counselling to motorists who neglected traffic signals.

