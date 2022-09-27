Autorickshaw drivers demand to roll out State-owned auto service app

Members of Dindigul District Auto Thozhilalargal Sangam affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest here on Tuesday.

The protestors demanded to withdraw amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act that came into effect from April 1, 2022, to provide ESIC e-pehchan cards or health passbook. They urged the State to provide houses to drivers through the Slum Clearance Board.

They also appealed to the State to create and own an online application similar to ‘Kerala Savari App’ for the welfare of auto rickshaw drivers.

They raised slogans for the State to provide five litre of petrol and diesel everyday at subsidised rates to them. To implement the direction for the State by the Madras High Court to revise their fares in view of rising petrol and diesel prices at the earliest, was one among their demands.

Sangam’s president R. Palraj, secretary N. Pandian, CITU district president K.R. Ganesan, CITU district secretary K. Prabakaran, CITU district treasurer A. Davakumar and others were present.