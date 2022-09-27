Autorickshaw drivers demand to roll out State-owned auto service app

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 27, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Dindigul District Auto Thozhilalargal Sangam affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest here on Tuesday.

The protestors demanded to withdraw amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act that came into effect from April 1, 2022, to provide ESIC e-pehchan cards or health passbook. They urged the State to provide houses to drivers through the Slum Clearance Board.

They also appealed to the State to create and own an online application similar to ‘Kerala Savari App’ for the welfare of auto rickshaw drivers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They raised slogans for the State to provide five litre of petrol and diesel everyday at subsidised rates to them. To implement the direction for the State by the Madras High Court to revise their fares in view of rising petrol and diesel prices at the earliest, was one among their demands.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sangam’s president R. Palraj, secretary N. Pandian, CITU district president K.R. Ganesan, CITU district secretary K. Prabakaran, CITU district treasurer A. Davakumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app