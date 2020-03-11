Autorickshaw driver murdered

11 March 2020 18:53 IST

Srivilliputtur

A 19-year-old auto-driver K. Krishnamoorthy was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near here under Krishnankoil police station limits on Tuesday night.

The police said that the deceased from Karaivalaithanpatti was an autorickshaw driver and had been operating from the autorickshaw stand opposite the Combined Court Complex at Srivilliputtur.

On Tuesday night, when he was driving his vehicle on Meenakshipuram Road, he was intercepted by a gang that came in another autorickshaw and hacked him indiscriminately. However, when two local people, who happened to pass through the scene, raised an alarm following which the gang fled the scene leaving him in a pool of blood. He was rescued and rushed to the Government Hospital here where he died as he had sustained multiple cut injuries.

The police said that the deceased had enmity with M. Muthuraj of Pallapatti over theft of his dog. Besides, two autorickshaw drivers Basha of Lakshmiyapuram and Karuthappandi of Othapatti, who were also operating from the same autorickshaw stand, had a dispute with Krishnamoorthy over parking of vehicles.

Krishnamoorthy’s mother, Rasathi, 37, said that her son had been telling her that he faced threat to his life from the trio, the police added.

Krishnankoil police have booked the trio for murder and were on the lookout for the absconding accused.