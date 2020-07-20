Autorickshaw driver kills two sons, consumes poison

Madurai
An autorickshaw driver T. Kumar (42) of Brinda Nagar on Monday killed his two sons by administering poison to them before he himself consuming it at Palamedu in the district.
Earlier in the day, he had hacked P. Kanagaraj (40) for having an illegal intimacy with his wife.
Kanagaraj, who is an employee of Palamedu town panchayat office, sustained cut injuries on his right hand and was admitted to a private hospital. This incident had occurred at around 8 a.m.
Police said that following the enmity between the two, the local community leaders had pacified them and scolded Kanagaraj for his illegal activity a few days back.
Meanwhile, Kumar’s wife Usharani had left him and his children and went to her parents’ house.
The police said Kumar, who returned home after attacking Kanagaraj, took his children to a temple at A. Periyakulam and forced them to consume poison and he consumed it himself.
While the younger son Siddharth (6) died at the Primary Health Centre at Palamedu, the elder son Koperuncholan succumbed on the way to Government Rajaji Hospital.
Kumar has been admitted to the GRH in a critical condition.
Palamedu police are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
