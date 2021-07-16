Autorickshaw driver honoured

Collector K. V. Muralidharan presented a shawl to autorickshaw driver Karthik of P C Patti near here on Friday.

The Collector was on his way to inspect development works when he spotted an autorickshaw displaying a banner to serve the needy. Immediately, he stopped his vehicle and enquired the auto driver about the good deed.

Later speaking to reporters, Karthik said that he was moved by the plight of many people suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyday, out of my earnings, I decided to give a free ride to the needy people, especially those from the below poverty line wanting to rush to hospitals. I followed all the standard safety protocol and even gave masks to people who were not wearing them,” he added.

Acknowledging his services, many villagers, especially womenfolk in PC Patti and surrounding area, recalled the times he had helped them to reach the Primary Health Centres or the GH at even odd hours.