Autorickshaw driver harasses minor girl near Usilampatti

Madurai

06 March 2020 15:16 IST

Police have arrested the man, and are investigating

An autorickshaw driver, S. Jayakumar (40) of V. Perumalpatti was arrested after he reportedly sexually harassed a minor girl in his vehicle near Usilampatti on Thursday night.

The police said that the girl, who is studying in class 10 in a school in Pappapattti, was returning home from school. She had boarded the share-autorickshaw at Thottappanaickanur junction. There were no other passengers when the girl hailed the share auto at around 7 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Claiming the passenger seat was oily, the driver asked her to sit besides him in the front. On a secluded rural road, the driver allegedly molested her. When the girl resisted, the driver had reportedly pushed her down from the vehicle and she sustained injuries on her knees.

After she complained to her parents about the incident, the girl’s father had gone to the spot and shouted at the driver at Thottapanaickanur. Meanwhile, another person, S. Kasimayan, abused the man using derogatory words denoting his caste and assaulted him.

Based on the complaint from the mother of the girl, the Usilampatti Taluk police have booked both the accused for using abusive language, criminal intimidation, assault and under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Usilampatti, A. Raja, is investigating.