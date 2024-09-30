Autorickshaw driver found murdered in Koomapatti

A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver, K. Muthukumar, of Koomapatti was found murdered in a farm near Srivilliputtur on Monday.

Police said that the body of Muthukumar, who drives cargo auto, was found with multiple cut injuries at around 5 p.m. The body was taken to the Government Hospital in Watrap. The police said that the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the crime were yet to be ascertained.

Relatives of the deceased staged a road blockade near Ambedkar Statue at Koomapatti later in the night.

