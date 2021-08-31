Autorickshaw driver found dead

Madurai

An autorickshaw driver, who was accused of teasing a woman, was found dead hanging from a tree in a farm near Usilampatti on Monday.

The police said the deceased D. Kalaiyarasan (34) of Jothimanickam had reportedly teased a woman, who had tried to engage his vehicle on Sunday.

After she complained about the incident, her father lodged a complaint with Valandur police.

When police summoned him, Kalaiyarasan’s younger brother had told the police that he would produce him at the police station the next day. However, on Monday morning he was found hanging from a tree.

His mother Selvarani (55) had complained that some unidentified persons had come to her house on Sunday and threatened with dire consequences for having teased the woman. She raised suspicion that her son could have been murdered.

Valandur police have registered a case of suspicious death.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Tobacco goods seized

Mattuthavani police have seized 109 kg of banned tobacco products on Sunday night.

The police arrested A. Akbar (23) of Keezha Santhaipettai and N. Ananda Guru of Kanpalayam after intercepting a car with the contraband at Amabalakaranpatti junction.