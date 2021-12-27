Autorickshaw driver arrested for murdering alcoholic son

TIRUNELVELI

27 December 2021 21:21 IST

Melapalayam police have arrested an autorickshaw driver who allegedly murdered his drunkard son.

According to police, A. Abdul Rahman, 23, from Aaminpuram in Melapalayam, often picked up quarrel with his father Abdullah, 66, an autorickshaw driver, for money to buy liquor. Since Abdul Rahman was creating trouble in the family under the influence of alcohol, his wife left him.

On Sunday night, when an inebriated Abdul Rahman picked up a heated argument with Abdullah for money to buyg liquor, his father refused. Agitated over this, he assaulted Abdullah, who ignored the humiliation and went to sleep.

Abdul Rahman again assaulted his father around 3 a.m and the old man allegedly retaliated. The youth fell on the ground and Abdullah allegedly threw a grinding stone on his head. He died on the spot and Melapalayam police arrested Abdullah.