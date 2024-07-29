ADVERTISEMENT

Automobile showroom manager arrested for not giving RC to customer even after 6 months; two others in RTO too booked

Published - July 29, 2024 09:01 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding a sum of ₹ 2500 for handing over the RC (registration certificate) to a customer, the police, in a trap laid, arrested an automobile showroom manager and booked two others, including a despatch clerk in the Transport Department, on Monday.

Following a complaint from N. Raghu, 35, son of Naga Pandian of Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district, a case was registered.

It is said that Raghu had purchased a car in his wife’s name in January 2024. Though he paid the money and also took delivery of the car and completed the registration process in the RTO Ramanathapuram, he was not given the RC card.

He stated in his complaint that a staff Syed, despatch clerk in the RTO, and a broker Naseer had allegedly demanded ₹ 2500 for handing over the RC. When he took it up with the showroom official Murugesan, there was no action. Hence, he complained.

On the advice of the police, he had handed over the cash to the showroom manager, who was trapped. Further investigation is on.

