Automatic number plate recognition cameras help Ramanathapuram police catch burglars

Installation of automatic number plate recognition cameras by Ramanathapuram district police last week helped them crack a burglary case and arrest four accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, the state-of-the-art cameras, which could meticulously capture the number plate of even fast-moving vehicles, were installed only the previous day of the burglary, said Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh.

Unidentified persons had gained entry into the house of one S. Sahadevan, 54, under Kenikarai police station limits in Ramanathapuram sub-division on July 18. The burglars had decamped with 120 grams of silver articles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the clue we got was the number plate of a white car, thanks to the ANPR cameras installed at Pattinamkathan junction. Though later we found that it was a fake number plate, the number plate helped us identify the car and follow it through a series of other closed circuit television cameras,” Mr. Chandeesh said.

The police tracked the accused, identified as S. Kasim, 43, of Devakottai, S. Palsamy, 46, and M. Ravi, 46, of Thoothukudi and K. Sathiah, 36, of Mangalam, within 24 hours after the crime was reported. The police recovered the stolen goods from them.

The SP said that over 8,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the district, including those by private sponsors and residents; welfare associations.

Among them, 25 ANPR cameras were installed in important junctions in Ramanathapuram district. Similar cameras would be installed in other parts of the district also for crime prevention and detection, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.