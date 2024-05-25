Automated vehicle parking management system to be launched in Madurai airport soon: Airport Director

The airport in Madurai would soon get an automated vehicle parking management system, said Airport Director P. Muthukumar here on Saturday.

As per the directive of Airports Authority of India, the new system would be implemented at the airport from next week.

The vehicle parking tariff ranges from ₹20 (0 to 30 minutes) and ₹35 (30 to 120 minutes) for commercial cars, for private cars ₹30 and ₹40, for tempo (more than seven seats, ₹60 and ₹80), for coach, bus, truck (₹170 and ₹250) and for two-wheelers, ₹10 (0 to 30 minutes) and ₹15 (30 to 120 minutes), among others, he said in a press release.

The fee for excess time for pick-ups are as follows: Private vehicles coming in shall not be charged any fare if the entry and exit is within 0-12 minutes and 10 seconds. Exceeding 12 minutes and 10 seconds, ₹30 will be charged for cars/SUVs and ₹10 for two-wheelers. Private and commercial vehicles using the airport entry and exit within two minutes and 30 seconds shall not be charged any fare.

Vehicles categorised as commercial which exceeded 2 minutes and 30 seconds shall be charged as per the categories, which include cars, coach, bus, truck and mini-bus.

For four-wheelers, the charges would increase by ₹10 for every hour after two hours.

The monthly charge in respect of employees of AAI and other authorised agencies working at airport would be as follows: Free of cost for AAI employees, ₹2000 per tempo, ₹500 for other cars, ₹250 for two-wheelers and, for vehicles entering cargo complex ₹1,500.

The proposed rates would be inclusive of all taxes including GST, if applicable.

The ATM cash vans coming to refill in ATM machines in the airport premises shall be exempt from parking charges as well as excess time fees. Likewise, government-owned vehicles shall be exempt from the charges. However, lost ticket would be fined ₹300, the release said.

