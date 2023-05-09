Automated manjapai vending machine inaugurated at Ramanathapuram GH

May 09, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Ramanathapuram:

An automated manjapai vending machine has been installed at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital to encourage people to use cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurated the new machine put up jointly by the district administration and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

People can get yellow cloth bags upon inserting ₹10 coin. They can also insert coins for ₹10 in various combinations such as two ₹5 coins, five ₹2 coins or 10 ₹1 coins.

Mr. Johny said the Tamil Nadu Government had banned single-use plastic bags from January 2019 in the interest of protecting the environment for the sake of the next generation. As an initative to create awareness of usage of cloth bags, Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin launched Meendum Manjapai (yellow cloth bags again) in December 2021.

The district administration and TNPCB had handed over four automated manjapai vending machines to the District Forest Officer. One had been installed at the hospital and two would be installed at Rameswaram and one at Ervadi Dhargah. The machines would work round the clock, he added.

District Forest Officer Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Dean of medical college, Senthilkumar, TNPCB district Engineer (in-charge) S. Pandiyarajan and Assistant Envinornmental Engineer Ananthanarayanan were among those present.