ADVERTISEMENT

Automated manjapai vending machine inaugurated at Ramanathapuram GH

May 09, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Ramanathapuram:

The Hindu Bureau

An automated manjapai vending machine has been installed at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital to encourage people to use cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurated the new machine put up jointly by the district administration and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

People can get yellow cloth bags upon inserting ₹10 coin. They can also insert coins for ₹10 in various combinations such as two ₹5 coins, five ₹2 coins or 10 ₹1 coins.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Johny said the Tamil Nadu Government had banned single-use plastic bags from January 2019 in the interest of protecting the environment for the sake of the next generation. As an initative to create awareness of usage of cloth bags, Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin launched Meendum Manjapai (yellow cloth bags again) in December 2021.

The district administration and TNPCB had handed over four automated manjapai vending machines to the District Forest Officer. One had been installed at the hospital and two would be installed at Rameswaram and one at Ervadi Dhargah. The machines would work round the clock, he added.

District Forest Officer Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Dean of medical college, Senthilkumar, TNPCB district Engineer (in-charge) S. Pandiyarajan and Assistant Envinornmental Engineer Ananthanarayanan were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US