Auto drivers flag issue of misuse in online fining system

Condemning the police personnel’s alleged act of randomly fining autorickshaws using mobile phones in Madurai city, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Auto Drivers Welfare Association demanded that this system be revoked as “it is being misused to target auto drivers.”

R. Deivaraj, district president, CITU, said that though it was claimed that online fining helped police in discharging their duty in an effective manner, it has turned out to be a problem for general public, especially auto drivers. “Previously, when police stopped an auto and wrongfully charged the driver of any violation, the driver had a chance to give an explanation and prove his innocence. Now, even without the knowledge of the drivers, ‘violations’ are detected and fine amount sent by text message to the driver’s mobile number linked to the vehicle’s registration number,” he said.

Even when they had no fault on their side, the drivers had no other choice than to pay the fine, whatever be the amount.

Recently, an auto which has been running in Madurai for more than a year was fined by Coimbatore police. When checked with police there, the driver learned that the vehicle number was wrongly fed into the system meant for fining vehicles. Now, the auto driver who cannot afford to travel to Coimbatore to argue this with the police there and correct the error has to pay the fine,” Mr. Deivaraj said.

Unlike private vehicles, public vehicles like auto and taxi must undergo a fitness check every year to procure Fitness Certificate (FC) from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to be deemed eligible to take it on road. “In such a scenario, the drivers need to pay it on time lest FC renewal will be cumbersome. We want to know whether there is a check and balance system to prevent the police personnel from misusing the authority so that they will not date to book the innocent drivers,” he said.

Till checks are incorporated to prevent misuse, the online fine system should be revoked, he said.