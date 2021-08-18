Auto drivers demand reduction in fuel prices

‘Auto LPG price hiked by six rupees in a single day’

The District Auto Drivers Union, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a protest in front of the RTO office on Bypass Road, urging the government to bring down prices of petrol, diesel and auto LPG cylinders.

Union president R. Deivaraj said fuel prices skyrocketed like never before and it affected the livelihood of about 25,000 autorickshaw drivers in the city. “Petrol price has been reduced by a mere ₹3. It has to be reduced further, along with the prices of diesel and auto LPG. An increase in auto LPG price by six rupees in a single day is just unacceptable,” he said.

They requested the government to provide monetary relief for auto drivers who had lost their lives due to COVID-19 attack. They also demanded that the fine amount levied for non-possession of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates should be reduced to ₹500.

Union secretary N. Kanagavel said it was unfair to expect auto drivers to obtain a calibration certificate for fare meters from private technicians, before the fitness certificates were issued. The dealers from whom they buy autos must provide fare meters that were qualified for use as per government norms, he added.