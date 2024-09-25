Auto drivers asked to help create an accident-free Madurai

As part of efforts being made by Madurai City Traffic Police to ensure an accident-free city, autorickshaw drivers have been asked to follow motor vehicle rules and park their vehicles in stipulated spots without hindering free flow of vehicles

Addressing an awareness programme organised for auto drivers here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Vanitha said that autorickshaws were involved in 12 fatal accidents in the city this year so far. Two of the deceased in those accidents were auto-drivers themselves. Besides, autorickshaws were involved in 27 non-fatal accidents.

Conscious efforts made by the auto drivers to follow road rules scrupulously would help avoid these many accidents, she said.

With the Constitution of India assuring Right to Life, it was the duty of the police to book autorickshaws that violate road rules, she added.

Though the auto drivers make significant contribution during medical emergencies, they were often involved in overloading of their vehicles with passengers that posed danger to the lives of the people.

Besides, they also cause hindrance to other vehicles by parking their vehicles at unauthorised spots, like in front of Mattuthavani bus stand and Periyar bus stand, Ms. Vanitha said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Town) Selvin said that auto drivers in Madurai should follow their Kerala counterparts who do not permit more than three passengers in their vehicles. Similarly, they should follow road rules such as obeying signals, stopping before stop line and not create obstacles for other vehicles.

Motor Vehicle Inspector T. Murali said that though 12,000 autorickshaws were plying in the city with permits, another 3,000 were plying without permits. “Auto drivers should realise that autos without permit were eating into their revenue. Such drivers should not be allowed to be part of the auto stands,” he said.

Transport Department officials along with the police were booking autos without permit and fitness certificate. He cautioned the drivers that operating autos without insurance would cost them dearly. “A driver involved in an accident with an auto without insurance was directed by the court to pay a fine of ₹90 lakh,” he said.

The auto drivers took a pledge to follow road rules.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Tallakulam) D. Ilamaran and Inspectors of Police (Traffic) were present.