September 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

An autorickshaw driver was murdered at Mela Seval near here on Saturday evening.

Police said an unidentified person hired auto driver K. Vijayakumar alias Appadurai, 65, of Mela Seval on Saturday evening. When the auto was crossing the flood carrier river linking channel, a secluded area near Mela Seval, a gang intercepted the vehicle and murdered Vijayakumar.

Police suspect that the murder was due to personal enmity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munneerpallam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.