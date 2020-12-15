Madurai

Auto driver murdered

An autorickshaw driver, Esakkidurai, 37, was murdered at Reddiyarpatti near Alangulam on Tuesday.

Ooththumalai police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem and have registered a case in this connection.

