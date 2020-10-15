Auto-driver kidnapped in mistaken identity

Madurai

15 October 2020 22:08 IST

In a suspected case of mistaken identity, an autorickshaw driver, T. Ramu, 26, of Peraiyur was kidnapped and assaulted by an unidentified gang under T. Kallupatti police station limits on Tuesday.

Police said an unidentified person engaged his autorickshaw at T. Kallupatti auto stand to go to Villur around noon on Tuesday. When the auto approached Kolliveeranpatti, he asked to stop the vehicle near a car. Four persons, who got out of the car, abused and assaulted him and forcibly took him with his eyes blindfolded.

Advertising

Advertising

However, when they questioned him as to why he had married one Selvarani, Ramu had told them that he was unaware of what they are asking him.

The gang realised that they had kidnapped the wrong person and let him off. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital. The T. Kallupatti police are on the lookout for the accused.