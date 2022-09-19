Auto driver found dead in mysterious circumstances

Srikrishna L 2193
September 19, 2022 22:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

THENI

ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver Vijay Kumar, 28, son of Thangamani, of Muthusangilipatti near Andipatti was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Monday.

The police said that Vijay Kumar left his house on Sunday and told his parents that he would stay in the farm house in the vicinity. He did not return. When they visited the farm house, he was found lying inside the autorickshaw in an unconscious state. He was declared dead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Family members prevented the police from moving the body to the Government Hospital as they demanded action to be taken immediately. They shifted the body to the hospital after pacifying them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app