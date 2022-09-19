Auto driver found dead in mysterious circumstances

THENI

Autorickshaw driver Vijay Kumar, 28, son of Thangamani, of Muthusangilipatti near Andipatti was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Monday.

The police said that Vijay Kumar left his house on Sunday and told his parents that he would stay in the farm house in the vicinity. He did not return. When they visited the farm house, he was found lying inside the autorickshaw in an unconscious state. He was declared dead.

Family members prevented the police from moving the body to the Government Hospital as they demanded action to be taken immediately. They shifted the body to the hospital after pacifying them.