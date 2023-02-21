HamberMenu
Auto driver fined for blocking ambulance

February 21, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Colachel Traffic Wing police fined ₹11,000 on the driver of a cargo auto for obstructing the way for an ambulance carrying accident victims on Monday night.

When the ambulance carrying two accident victims was crossing Villukuri on Monday night, a cargo auto driver did not give way and obstructed the way for nearly 2 km. The assistant in the ambulance caught this on video and shared it with the traffic police. The police summoned the cargo auto driver Ayyappan and fined him.

Police have warned that vehicles that does not give way for an ambulance will be booked and fined.

