Auto driver felicitated for retuning gold ornaments left behind

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 22, 2022 22:57 IST

Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar on Monday felicitated an auto driver, who handed over a bag containing gold jewellery, worth ₹9 lakh, that was left behind in his vehicle, to the police here.

According to the police, four women from Palani arrived at Madurai on Sunday night and hired an auto rickshaw. Only after reaching the destination, a wedding hall, did they realise that their bag containing 20 sovereigns of gold was missing.

The women swiftly lodged a complaint and the case was taken up by Thilagar Thidal police.

Auto driver Sundarraj, 38, found the bag in his vehicle and reached the police station, after going to the wedding hall again, and returned the gold.

Police appreciated him for his honesty. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), R. Srinivasa Perumal and Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy were also present.

