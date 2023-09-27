‘Auto and cab drivers are the ambassadors of Madurai’

September 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Auto drivers and tourist cab drivers are the real face of Madurai city, said speakers at the World Tourism Day celebrations held in Madurai on Wednesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha flagged off a rally from Pudumandapam. Students holding placards’ reached Thirumalai Nayak Palace. Artistes played nagaswaram, ‘thappu’ and “poikkaal kuthirai” along the procession which drew the attention of the public.

The Collector said that Madurai, with its rich heritage and monuments, has been attracting visitors from far and near throughout the year. Be it domestic or international, the tourist spots were widely appreciated by the visitors. The government had been continuously investing on renovation of the old structures without disturbing their heritage value.

The Tourism Department and Travel Club Madurai and India Tourism jointly organised photographic contest and other competitions for the students in which 15 colleges participated, said Travel Club president G. Raveendran.

On Tuesday, a day-long training programme was organised at Hotel Tamil Nadu on Alagarkoil Road for autorickshaw and tourist cab drivers.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Thirumalai Kumar said that the city had modern tracking systems for monitoring traffic movement in different parts of the city.

The objective of the enforcement authorities was to make people travel safely by obeying traffic rules and not to slap fines. An accident-free city could become a reality only with the cooperation of road users and enforcement agencies alone cannot do it.

Auto and cab drivers were the ambassadors of the city, since a majority of the tourists depended on them. Hence, good behaviour, charging a fair fare, handling the guests in a pleasant manner would add value and image to the city. Apart from the tourist spots, the drivers can be good influencers to share about the historic importance of the spots. ‘For instance, they can say a few lines about the Thirumalai Nayak Palace, about the Meenakshi Temple, the Mariamman Teppakulam, etc., he said.

Yet another added advantage for the drivers would be to speak in the mother tongue of the visitors. For people coming from Andhra Pradesh, if the auto/cab drivers spoke Telugu, it would be appreciated by the visitors, the speakers said.

Trainer Nagalingam of Nikhil Foundation, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mariappan, Tourism Officer Balamurugan, India Tourism Officer Rajkumar and others participated.