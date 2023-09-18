Authorities can take action to prevent sale of idols made of Plaster of Paris, says HC

September 18, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Sunday granted a stay on the operation of a Single Bench order that had allowed a petition filed by an artisan seeking direction to authorities not to interfere with his right to business of selling idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) during Vinayaka Chaturthi.

In a special sitting on Sunday, a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the appeal preferred by the State against the order. The court made it clear that the appellants may take appropriate action against anyone to prevent manufacturing of idols made of PoP and their sale and immersion, in adherence to the revised guidelines

On Saturday, the Single Bench had observed that though immersion of idols containing PoP cannot be permitted, their sale cannot be prevented and allowed the petition filed by Prakash from Palayamkottai. The petitioner had said that PoP had been used only up to a permissible level in the idols. The court observed that the Single Bench order, which said guidelines would be applicable only for immersion of idols and not their sale, cannot be sustained.

Taking into account that the matter required elaborate consideration, it adjourned the hearing by a week. The court took note of the revised guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an order passed by the National Green Tribunal and an earlier order of the Division Bench that directed the authorities to adhere to guidelines issued by the CPCB.

The State submitted that as per the guidelines issued to idol-makers, craftsmen and artisans, idols should be made of only natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly materials, not toxic and inorganic materials. They should also be free from PoP, plastic and thermocol (polystyrene).

