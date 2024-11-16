ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities asked to file report on plea for safety measures along road stretch

Published - November 16, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to file a report on a public interest litigation petition that complained about lack of proper safety measures along the road stretch from Fatima College to Samayanallur in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete sought from the authorities the report including details with regard to the number of accidents reported along the stretch from 2018 to 2024.

The court passed the direction while hearing a petition filed in 2023 by N. Senthil Kumar of Paravai who had sought a direction to the authorities to ensure proper installation of medians, reflective signboards at appropriate places, prevent pasting of posters on signboards and defacement of zebra crossings, standardise speed breakers and ensure proper lighting on both sides of the highway. The court adjourned the hearing till November 19.

