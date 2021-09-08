Madurai

Auspicious day brings traffic to standstill

An ambulance stuck in traffic snarls on the bypass road near the Collectorate in Dindigul on Wednesday.  

Dindigul

Hundreds of vehicles queued up on the By-pass Road junction connecting Madurai, Tiruchi and Karur highways near the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Bumper to bumper traffic movement was witnessed at the roundabout as hundreds of vehicles from all the three highways tried to enter the town in view of various functions, including marriages since Wednesday was an auspicious day.

The traffic congestion that lasted for more than an hour did not spare even ambulances that got stuck amidst hundreds of vehicles.

Amidst the utter chaos, the riders and drivers of all vehicles added din by continuously honking to find their way towards their destinations.

However, additional traffic police personnel were deployed at vantage points to ease the movement.


